Local weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 10, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 62, Partly cloudy

Noon   68, Partly cloudy

4 p.m. 70, Sunny

8 p.m. 64, Night

FORECAST: Partly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Lake Michigan: North wind 15 to 20 knots diminishing to 10 to 15 knots late. Waves 3 to 6 feet occasionally to 8 feet subsiding in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 77

Normal low: 55

Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.

Sunset: 7:07 p.m.

Moonrise: 7:16 a.m. 

Moonset: 8:04 p.m.

Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25

THREE DAY FORECAST

Tuesday

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mostly sunny

76/56

Wednesday

Sunny

79/59

Thursday

Sunny

81/63

0
0
0
0
0