Local weather forecast for Monday, Sept. 10, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 62, Partly cloudy
Noon 68, Partly cloudy
4 p.m. 70, Sunny
8 p.m. 64, Night
FORECAST: Partly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Lake Michigan: North wind 15 to 20 knots diminishing to 10 to 15 knots late. Waves 3 to 6 feet occasionally to 8 feet subsiding in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 77
Normal low: 55
Sunrise: 6:25 a.m.
Sunset: 7:07 p.m.
Moonrise: 7:16 a.m.
Moonset: 8:04 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25
THREE DAY FORECAST
Tuesday
Mostly sunny
76/56
Wednesday
Sunny
79/59
Thursday
Sunny
81/63