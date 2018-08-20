Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 70, scattered thunderstorms
Noon 75, showers
4 p.m. 75, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 71, showers
FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 75 and a low near 62.
Lake Michigan: Northwest winds 10 to 20 knots becoming north 20 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet building to 7 to 10 feet occasionally to 13 feet in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 80
Normal low: 60
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 7:40 p.m.
Moonrise: 4:45 p.m.
Moonset: 2:26 a.m. Wednesday
Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3
THREE DAY FORECAST
Wednesday
Sunny
74/58
Thursday
Sunny
79/59
Friday
Chance of thunderstorms
77/65