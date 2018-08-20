Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 70, scattered thunderstorms

Noon 75, showers

4 p.m. 75, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 71, showers

FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 75 and a low near 62. 

Lake Michigan:  Northwest winds 10 to 20 knots becoming north 20 to 25 knots  in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet building to 7 to 10 feet occasionally to 13 feet in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 80

Normal low: 60

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 7:40 p.m.

Moonrise: 4:45 p.m. 

Moonset: 2:26 a.m. Wednesday 

Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3

THREE DAY FORECAST

Wednesday

Sunny

74/58

Thursday

Sunny

79/59

Friday

Chance of thunderstorms

77/65

