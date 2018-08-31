Local weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 73, mostly cloudy

Noon 77, mostly cloudy

4 p.m. 83, scattered thunderstorms

8 p.m. 77, mostly cloudy

FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with a high near 85 and a low near 70. 

Lake Michigan:  South winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 78

Normal low: 57

Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.

Sunset: 7:22 p.m.

Moonrise: 10:57 p.m. 

Moonset: 1:23 p.m. Sunday

Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9

THREE DAY FORECAST

Sunday

Mostly cloudy

87/71

Monday

PM thunderstorms

88/71

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

90/71

