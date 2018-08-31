Local weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 73, mostly cloudy
Noon 77, mostly cloudy
4 p.m. 83, scattered thunderstorms
8 p.m. 77, mostly cloudy
FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with a high near 85 and a low near 70.
Lake Michigan: South winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 78
Normal low: 57
Sunrise: 6:16 a.m.
Sunset: 7:22 p.m.
Moonrise: 10:57 p.m.
Moonset: 1:23 p.m. Sunday
Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9
THREE DAY FORECAST
Sunday
Mostly cloudy
87/71
Monday
PM thunderstorms
88/71
Tuesday
Partly cloudy
90/71