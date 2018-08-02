Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 3, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 68, partly cloudy
Noon 78, sunny
4 p.m. 80, sunny
8 p.m. 73, sunny
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 80 and a low near 63.
Lake Michigan: North winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Sunset: 8:04 p.m.
Moonrise: 11:48 p.m.
Moonset: 1:20 p.m. Saturday
Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11
THREE DAY FORECAST
Saturday
Sunny
91/71
Sunday
Mostly sunny
90/71
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms
87/68