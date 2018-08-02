Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 3, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 68, partly cloudy

Noon 78, sunny

4 p.m. 80, sunny

8 p.m. 73, sunny

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 80 and a low near 63. 

Lake Michigan: North winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

Moonrise: 11:48 p.m.

Moonset: 1:20 p.m. Saturday

Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11

THREE DAY FORECAST

Saturday

Sunny

91/71

Sunday

Mostly sunny

90/71

Monday

Chance of thunderstorms

87/68

0
0
0
0
0