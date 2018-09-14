Local weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 67, sunny

Noon 79, sunny

4 p.m. 79, sunny

8 p.m. 71, clear

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 80 and a low near 64. 

Lake Michigan: Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 76

Normal low: 54

Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.

Sunset: 6:59 p.m.

Moonrise: 12:48 p.m. 

Moonset: 10:53 p.m.

Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25

THREE DAY FORECAST

Sunday

Mostly sunny

85/65

Monday

Sunny

83/65

Tuesday

Sunny

84/62

