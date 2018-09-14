Local weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 67, sunny
Noon 79, sunny
4 p.m. 79, sunny
8 p.m. 71, clear
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 80 and a low near 64.
Lake Michigan: Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 76
Normal low: 54
Sunrise: 6:30 a.m.
Sunset: 6:59 p.m.
Moonrise: 12:48 p.m.
Moonset: 10:53 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25
THREE DAY FORECAST
Sunday
Mostly sunny
85/65
Monday
Sunny
83/65
Tuesday
Sunny
84/62