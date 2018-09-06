Local weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 7, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 66, showers
Noon 70, few showers
4 p.m. 70, few showers
8 p.m. 65, showers
FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 70 and a low near 57.
Lake Michigan: Northeast winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 2 to 4 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 77
Normal low: 56
Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.
Sunset: 7:12 p.m.
Moonrise: 3:35 a.m.
Moonset: 6:13 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16
THREE DAY FORECAST
Saturday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
71/58
Sunday
Chance of showers
70/59
Monday
Partly sunny
73/58