Local weather forecast for Friday, Sept. 7, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 66, showers

Noon 70, few showers

4 p.m. 70, few showers

8 p.m. 65, showers

FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 70 and a low near 57. 

Lake Michigan: Northeast winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 2 to 4 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 77

Normal low: 56

Sunrise: 6:22 a.m.

Sunset: 7:12 p.m.

Moonrise: 3:35 a.m. 

Moonset: 6:13 p.m.

Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16

THREE DAY FORECAST

Saturday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

71/58

Sunday

Chance of showers 

70/59

Monday

Partly sunny

73/58

