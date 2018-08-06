Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 73, Mostly cloudy

Noon   80, Cloudy

4 p.m. 78, Storms

8 p.m. 73, Storms

FORECAST: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 and a low near 65. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. 

Lake Michigan: North wind 10 to 15 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.

Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

Moonrise: 1:43 a.m. 

Moonset: 4:42 p.m. 

Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18

THREE DAY FORECAST

Wednesday

Mostly sunny

82/66

Thursday

Sunny

85/67

Friday

Storms

82/64

