Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 73, Mostly cloudy
Noon 80, Cloudy
4 p.m. 78, Storms
8 p.m. 73, Storms
FORECAST: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 and a low near 65. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lake Michigan: North wind 10 to 15 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Moonrise: 1:43 a.m.
Moonset: 4:42 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18
THREE DAY FORECAST
Wednesday
Mostly sunny
82/66
Thursday
Sunny
85/67
Friday
Storms
82/64