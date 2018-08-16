Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 17, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 71, Thunderstorms

Noon   77, Thunderstorms

4 p.m. 79, Partly cloudy

8 p.m. 74, Partly cloudy

FORECAST: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light east northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Lake Michigan: Northeast wind around 5 knots becoming north in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 81

Normal low: 61

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 7:46 p.m.

Moonrise: 12:58 p.m. 

Moonset: 11:43 p.m. 

Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26

THREE DAY FORECAST

Saturday

Mostly sunny

81/65

Sunday

Sunny

84/67

Monday

Thunderstorms

81/66

0
0
0
0
0