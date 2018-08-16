Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 17, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 71, Thunderstorms
Noon 77, Thunderstorms
4 p.m. 79, Partly cloudy
8 p.m. 74, Partly cloudy
FORECAST: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Light east northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Lake Michigan: Northeast wind around 5 knots becoming north in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 81
Normal low: 61
Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.
Sunset: 7:46 p.m.
Moonrise: 12:58 p.m.
Moonset: 11:43 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26
THREE DAY FORECAST
Saturday
Mostly sunny
81/65
Sunday
Sunny
84/67
Monday
Thunderstorms
81/66