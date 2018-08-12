Local weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 13, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 69, Partly sunny

Noon   84, Sunny

4 p.m. 85, Sunny

8 p.m. 77, Night

FORECAST: Sunny, with a high near 85 and a low near 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Lake Michigan: Northwest wind around 5 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 61

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Sunset: 7:51 p.m.

Moonrise: 8:29 a.m. 

Moonset: 9:36 p.m. 

Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26

THREE DAY FORECAST

Tuesday

Sunny

88/70

Wednesday

Showers

80/67

Thursday

Showers

80/64

