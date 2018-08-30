Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 31, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 64, partly cloudy
Noon 78, mostly cloudy
4 p.m. 82, cloudy
8 p.m. 76, mostly cloudy
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a low near 71.
Lake Michigan: South winds 10 to 15 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 78
Normal low: 57
Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.
Sunset: 7:24 p.m.
Moonrise: 10:22 p.m.
Moonset: 12:17 p.m. Saturday
Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9
THREE DAY FORECAST
Saturday
Chance of thunderstorms
85/70
Sunday
Chance of thunderstorms
86/71
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms
87/70