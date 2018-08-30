Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 31, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 64, partly cloudy

Noon 78, mostly cloudy

4 p.m. 82, cloudy

8 p.m. 76, mostly cloudy

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a low near 71. 

Lake Michigan: South winds 10 to 15 knots. Waves 1 foot or less. 

ALMANAC

Normal high: 78

Normal low: 57

Sunrise: 6:15 a.m.

Sunset: 7:24 p.m.

Moonrise: 10:22 p.m. 

Moonset: 12:17 p.m. Saturday

Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9

THREE DAY FORECAST

Saturday

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chance of thunderstorms

85/70

Sunday

Chance of thunderstorms

86/71

Monday

Chance of thunderstorms

87/70

0
0
0
0
0