Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 58, Partly sunny

Noon   73, Partly sunny

4 p.m. 76, Mostly sunny

8 p.m. 67, Night

FORECAST: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 and a low near 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming east in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 76

Normal low: 55

Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.

Sunset: 7:05 p.m.

Moonrise: 8:27 a.m. 

Moonset: 8:36 p.m.

Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25

THREE DAY FORECAST

Wednesday

Mostly sunny

77/59

Thursday

Sunny

78/61

Friday

Sunny

81/63

