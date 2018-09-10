Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 58, Partly sunny
Noon 73, Partly sunny
4 p.m. 76, Mostly sunny
8 p.m. 67, Night
FORECAST: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 and a low near 54. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming east in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 76
Normal low: 55
Sunrise: 6:26 a.m.
Sunset: 7:05 p.m.
Moonrise: 8:27 a.m.
Moonset: 8:36 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter Sept. 16; Full moon Sept. 25
THREE DAY FORECAST
Wednesday
Mostly sunny
77/59
Thursday
Sunny
78/61
Friday
Sunny
81/63