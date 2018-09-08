Local weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 59, Mostly cloudy

Noon   66, Partly cloudy

4 p.m. 67, Partly cloudy

8 p.m. 63, Night

FORECAST: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Lake Michigan: Northeast wind to 30 knots. Waves 7 to 10 feet occasionally to 13 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 77

Normal low: 55

Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.

Sunset: 7:09 p.m.

Moonrise: 6:03 a.m. 

Moonset: 7:30 p.m.

Moon phases: New moon today; First quarter Sept. 16

THREE DAY FORECAST

Monday

Partly sunny

72/55

Tuesday

Sunny

77/57

Wednesday

Sunny

79/59

