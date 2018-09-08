Local weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 59, Mostly cloudy
Noon 66, Partly cloudy
4 p.m. 67, Partly cloudy
8 p.m. 63, Night
FORECAST: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Lake Michigan: Northeast wind to 30 knots. Waves 7 to 10 feet occasionally to 13 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 77
Normal low: 55
Sunrise: 6:24 a.m.
Sunset: 7:09 p.m.
Moonrise: 6:03 a.m.
Moonset: 7:30 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon today; First quarter Sept. 16
THREE DAY FORECAST
Monday
Partly sunny
72/55
Tuesday
Sunny
77/57
Wednesday
Sunny
79/59