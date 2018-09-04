Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 76, sunny

Noon 86, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 86, scattered thunderstorms

8 p.m. 74, scattered thunderstorms

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 87 and a low near 67

Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 10 to 15 knots becoming northwest late in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 78

Normal low: 56

Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.

Sunset: 7:16 p.m.

Moonrise: 1:21 a.m. 

Moonset: 4:32 p.m.

Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16

THREE DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Chance of thunderstorms

73/61

Friday

Chance of thunderstorms

73/60

Saturday

Thunderstorms likely

71/62

