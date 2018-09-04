Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 76, sunny
Noon 86, partly cloudy
4 p.m. 86, scattered thunderstorms
8 p.m. 74, scattered thunderstorms
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 87 and a low near 67
Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 10 to 15 knots becoming northwest late in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 78
Normal low: 56
Sunrise: 6:20 a.m.
Sunset: 7:16 p.m.
Moonrise: 1:21 a.m.
Moonset: 4:32 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16
THREE DAY FORECAST
Thursday
Chance of thunderstorms
73/61
Friday
Chance of thunderstorms
73/60
Saturday
Thunderstorms likely
71/62