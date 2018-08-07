Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 71, partly cloudy
Noon 77, partly cloudy
4 p.m. 79, partly sunny
8 p.m. 73, clear
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a low near 66.
Lake Michigan: North winds 5 to 10 knots. Waves around 1 foot.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 7:58 p.m.
Moonrise: 2:35 a.m.
Moonset: 5:47 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18
THREE DAY FORECAST
Thursday
Chance of thunderstorms
87/68
Friday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
82/65
Saturday
Mostly sunny
82/64