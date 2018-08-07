Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 71, partly cloudy

Noon 77, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 79, partly sunny

8 p.m. 73, clear

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 82 and a low near 66. 

Lake Michigan: North winds 5 to 10 knots. Waves around 1 foot.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Moonrise: 2:35 a.m. 

Moonset: 5:47 p.m. 

Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18

THREE DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Chance of thunderstorms

87/68

Friday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

82/65

Saturday

Mostly sunny

82/64

