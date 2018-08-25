Local weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 74, partly cloudy
Noon 86, mostly sunny
4 p.m. 90, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 82, partly cloudy
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 91 and a low near 74.
Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming variable in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 79
Normal low: 59
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.
Sunset: 7:32 p.m.
Moonrise: 7:57 p.m.
Moonset: 7:06 a.m. Monday
Moon phases: Full moon today; Last quarter Sept. 3
THREE DAY FORECAST
Monday
Mostly sunny
90/75
Tuesday
Mostly sunny
90/68
Wednesday
Chance of thunderstorms
76/58