Local weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 74, partly cloudy

Noon 86, mostly sunny

4 p.m. 90, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 82, partly cloudy

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 91 and a low near 74. 

Lake Michigan:  Southwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming variable in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 79

Normal low: 59

Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.

Sunset: 7:32 p.m.

Moonrise: 7:57 p.m. 

Moonset: 7:06 a.m. Monday

Moon phases: Full moon today; Last quarter Sept. 3

THREE DAY FORECAST

Monday

Mostly sunny

90/75

Tuesday

Mostly sunny

90/68

Wednesday

Chance of thunderstorms

76/58

