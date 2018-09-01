Local weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 73, partly cloudy

Noon 83, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 86, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 80, partly cloudy

FORECAST: Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high near 87 and a low near 72. 

Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 1 foot or less. 

ALMANAC

Normal high: 78

Normal low: 57

Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.

Sunset: 7:21 p.m.

Moonrise: 11:37 p.m. 

Moonset: 2:28 p.m. Monday

Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9

THREE DAY FORECAST

Monday

Chance of thunderstorms

88/71

Tuesday

Mostly sunny

87/71

Wednesday

Mostly sunny

87/69

