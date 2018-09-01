Local weather forecast for Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 73, partly cloudy
Noon 83, partly cloudy
4 p.m. 86, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 80, partly cloudy
FORECAST: Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high near 87 and a low near 72.
Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 10 to 20 knots. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 78
Normal low: 57
Sunrise: 6:17 a.m.
Sunset: 7:21 p.m.
Moonrise: 11:37 p.m.
Moonset: 2:28 p.m. Monday
Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9
THREE DAY FORECAST
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms
88/71
Tuesday
Mostly sunny
87/71
Wednesday
Mostly sunny
87/69