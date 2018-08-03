Local weather forecast for Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 75, sunny
Noon 89, mostly sunny
4 p.m. 91, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 82, sunny
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 93 and a low near 71.
Lake Michigan: South winds 10 to 15 knots. Sunny. Waves around 1 foot.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 8:03 p.m.
Moonrise: 12:21 a.m. Sunday
Moonset: 2:26 p.m. Sunday
Moon phases: Last quarter today; New moon Aug. 11
THREE DAY FORECAST
Sunday
Sunny
92/71
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms
87/68
Tuesday
Mostly sunny
82/63