Local weather forecast for Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 75, sunny

Noon 89, mostly sunny

4 p.m. 91, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 82, sunny

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 93 and a low near 71. 

Lake Michigan: South winds 10 to 15 knots. Sunny. Waves around 1 foot. 

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Moonrise: 12:21 a.m. Sunday

Moonset: 2:26 p.m. Sunday

Moon phases: Last quarter today; New moon Aug. 11

THREE DAY FORECAST

Sunday

Sunny

92/71

Monday

Chance of thunderstorms

87/68

Tuesday

Mostly sunny

82/63

