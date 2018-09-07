Local weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 60, cloudy

Noon 67, few showers

4 p.m. 68, showers

8 p.m. 63, rain

FORECAST: Slight chance of showers with a high near 68 and a low near 57. 

Lake Michigan:  East winds 20 to 25 knots. Waves 4 to 6 feet occasionally to 8 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 77

Normal low: 55

Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.

Sunset: 7:11 p.m.

Moonrise: 4:49 a.m. 

Moonset: 6:54 p.m.

Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16

THREE DAY FORECAST

Sunday

Showers likely

64/57

Monday

Partly sunny

72/56

Tuesday

Sunny

77/58

