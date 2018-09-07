Local weather forecast for Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 60, cloudy
Noon 67, few showers
4 p.m. 68, showers
8 p.m. 63, rain
FORECAST: Slight chance of showers with a high near 68 and a low near 57.
Lake Michigan: East winds 20 to 25 knots. Waves 4 to 6 feet occasionally to 8 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 77
Normal low: 55
Sunrise: 6:23 a.m.
Sunset: 7:11 p.m.
Moonrise: 4:49 a.m.
Moonset: 6:54 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16
THREE DAY FORECAST
Sunday
Showers likely
64/57
Monday
Partly sunny
72/56
Tuesday
Sunny
77/58