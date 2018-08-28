Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 73, Cloudy

Noon   74, Scattered thunderstorms

4 p.m. 74, Mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 66, Night

FORECAST: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. 

Lake Michigan: West wind 10 to 20 knots becoming north 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 79

Normal low: 58

Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.

Sunset: 7:27 p.m.

Moonrise: 9:21 p.m. 

Moonset: 10:09 a.m. Thursday

Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9

THREE DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Sunny

73/58

Friday

Mostly sunny

82/69

Saturday

Thunderstorms

85/68

