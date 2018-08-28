Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 73, Cloudy
Noon 74, Scattered thunderstorms
4 p.m. 74, Mostly cloudy
8 p.m. 66, Night
FORECAST: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South southwest wind around 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Lake Michigan: West wind 10 to 20 knots becoming north 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet building to 2 to 4 feet in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 79
Normal low: 58
Sunrise: 6:12 a.m.
Sunset: 7:27 p.m.
Moonrise: 9:21 p.m.
Moonset: 10:09 a.m. Thursday
Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9
THREE DAY FORECAST
Thursday
Sunny
73/58
Friday
Mostly sunny
82/69
Saturday
Thunderstorms
85/68