Local weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 67, Showers
Noon 69, Showers
4 p.m. 69, Showers
8 p.m. 66, Night
FORECAST: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71 and a low near 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Lake Michigan: Northeast wind 15 to 20 knots. Waves 4 to 6 feet occasionally to 8 feet subsiding in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 77
Normal low: 56
Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.
Sunset: 7:14 p.m.
Moonrise: 2:25 a.m.
Moonset: 5:26 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Mostly cloudy
72/59
Saturday
Cloudy
70/60
Sunday
Showers
69/60