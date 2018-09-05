Local weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 67, Showers

Noon   69, Showers

4 p.m. 69, Showers

8 p.m. 66, Night

FORECAST: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 71 and a low near 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Lake Michigan: Northeast wind 15 to 20 knots. Waves 4 to 6 feet occasionally to 8 feet subsiding in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 77

Normal low: 56

Sunrise: 6:21 a.m.

Sunset: 7:14 p.m.

Moonrise: 2:25 a.m. 

Moonset: 5:26 p.m.

Moon phases: New moon Sept. 9; First quarter Sept. 16

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mostly cloudy

72/59

Saturday

Cloudy

70/60

Sunday

Showers

69/60

0
0
0
0
0