Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 68, mostly cloudy

Noon 83, mostly cloudy

4 p.m. 84, mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 74, mostly cloudy

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 84 and a low near 61.

Lake Michigan: East winds 5 to 10 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 74

Normal low: 52

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

Moonrise: 4:13 p.m. 

Moonset: 2:04 a.m. Thursday

Moon phases: Full moon Sept. 25; Last quarter Oct. 2

THREE DAY FORECAST

Thursday

Chance of thunderstorms

91/72

Friday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

79/53

Saturday

Mostly sunny

66/49

