Local weather forecast for Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 68, mostly cloudy
Noon 83, mostly cloudy
4 p.m. 84, mostly cloudy
8 p.m. 74, mostly cloudy
FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 84 and a low near 61.
Lake Michigan: East winds 5 to 10 knots. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 74
Normal low: 52
Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
Sunset: 6:52 p.m.
Moonrise: 4:13 p.m.
Moonset: 2:04 a.m. Thursday
Moon phases: Full moon Sept. 25; Last quarter Oct. 2
THREE DAY FORECAST
Thursday
Chance of thunderstorms
91/72
Friday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
79/53
Saturday
Mostly sunny
66/49