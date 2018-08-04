Local weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 77, sunny

Noon 88, partly cloudy

4 p.m. 91, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 83, sunny

FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 92 and a low near 73. 

Lake Michigan:  Southwest winds 10 to 20 knots increasing to 15 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 8:02 p.m.

Moonrise: 12:21 a.m. 

Moonset: 2:26 p.m. 

Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18

THREE DAY FORECAST

Monday

Chance of thunderstorms

89/69

Tuesday

Chance of thunderstorms

80/64

Wednesday

Mostly sunny

81/64

