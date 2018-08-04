Local weather forecast for Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 77, sunny
Noon 88, partly cloudy
4 p.m. 91, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 83, sunny
FORECAST: Sunny with a high near 92 and a low near 73.
Lake Michigan: Southwest winds 10 to 20 knots increasing to 15 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:02 p.m.
Moonrise: 12:21 a.m.
Moonset: 2:26 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18
THREE DAY FORECAST
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms
89/69
Tuesday
Chance of thunderstorms
80/64
Wednesday
Mostly sunny
81/64