Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 61, Sunny

Noon   71, Sunny

4 p.m. 73, Sunny

8 p.m. 65, Night

FORECAST: Sunny, with a high near 73 and a low near 58. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Lake Michigan: East wind around 10 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 2 to 4 feet subsiding to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 79

Normal low: 58

Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.

Sunset: 7:26 p.m.

Moonrise: 9:50 p.m. 

Moonset: 11:12 a.m. Friday

Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Partly sunny

82/70

Saturday

Thunderstorms

84/69

Sunday

Thunderstorms

85/70

