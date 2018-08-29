Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 61, Sunny
Noon 71, Sunny
4 p.m. 73, Sunny
8 p.m. 65, Night
FORECAST: Sunny, with a high near 73 and a low near 58. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Lake Michigan: East wind around 10 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 2 to 4 feet subsiding to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 79
Normal low: 58
Sunrise: 6:14 a.m.
Sunset: 7:26 p.m.
Moonrise: 9:50 p.m.
Moonset: 11:12 a.m. Friday
Moon phases: Last quarter Sept. 3; New moon Sept. 9
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Partly sunny
82/70
Saturday
Thunderstorms
84/69
Sunday
Thunderstorms
85/70