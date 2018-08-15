Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 72, partly cloudy

Noon 78, scattered thunderstorms

4 p.m. 79, scattered thunderstorms

8 p.m. 74, isolated thunderstorms

FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 80 and a low near 68. 

Lake Michigan:  Variable winds around 5 knots in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 81

Normal low: 61

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 7:47 p.m.

Moonrise: 11:54 a.m. 

Moonset: 11:10 p.m. 

Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26

THREE DAY FORECAST

Friday

Chance of showers

80/66

Saturday

Sunny

85/64

Sunday

Sunny

84/65

