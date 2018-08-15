Local weather forecast for Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 72, partly cloudy
Noon 78, scattered thunderstorms
4 p.m. 79, scattered thunderstorms
8 p.m. 74, isolated thunderstorms
FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 80 and a low near 68.
Lake Michigan: Variable winds around 5 knots in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 81
Normal low: 61
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 7:47 p.m.
Moonrise: 11:54 a.m.
Moonset: 11:10 p.m.
Moon phases: First quarter Aug. 18; Full moon Aug. 26
THREE DAY FORECAST
Friday
Chance of showers
80/66
Saturday
Sunny
85/64
Sunday
Sunny
84/65