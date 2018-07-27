Local weather forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 66, mostly sunny

Noon 75, mostly cloudy

4 p.m. 77, mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 71, mostly sunny

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 78 and a low near 60. 

Lake Michigan:  Northwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast around 10 knots in the early afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less. 

ALMANAC

Normal high: 83

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.

Sunset: 8:11 p.m.

Moonrise: 8:51 p.m.

Moonset: 7:15 a.m. Sunday

Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11

THREE DAY FORECAST

Sunday

Partly sunny

79/62

Monday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

79/63

Tuesday

Chance of thunderstorms

76/62

