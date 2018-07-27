Local weather forecast for Saturday, July 28, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 66, mostly sunny
Noon 75, mostly cloudy
4 p.m. 77, mostly cloudy
8 p.m. 71, mostly sunny
FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 78 and a low near 60.
Lake Michigan: Northwest winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast around 10 knots in the early afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 83
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:40 a.m.
Sunset: 8:11 p.m.
Moonrise: 8:51 p.m.
Moonset: 7:15 a.m. Sunday
Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11
THREE DAY FORECAST
Sunday
Partly sunny
79/62
Monday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
79/63
Tuesday
Chance of thunderstorms
76/62