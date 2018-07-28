Local weather forecast for Sunday, July 29, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 68, partly cloudy

Noon 77, mostly cloudy

4 p.m. 77, mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 71, mostly cloudy

FORECAST: Mostly sunny with a high near 79 and a low near 62. 

Lake Michigan: South winds around 5 knots becoming northeast in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 83

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.

Sunset: 8:10 p.m.

Moonrise: 9:24 p.m.

Moonset: 8:13 a.m. Monday

Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11

THREE DAY FORECAST

Monday

Chance of showers

76/63

Tuesday

Chance of showers

78/63

Wednesday

Chance of showers

79/62

0
0
0
0
0