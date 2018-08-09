Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 10, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 72, mostly cloudy

Noon 80, mostly cloudy

4 p.m. 80, partly cloudy

8 p.m. 73, mostly clear

FORECAST: Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high near 81 and a low near 66. 

Lake Michigan:  Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Moonrise: 4:46 a.m. 

Moonset: 7:38 p.m. 

Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18

THREE DAY FORECAST

Saturday

Sunny

83/65

Sunday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

83/65

Monday

Sunny

82/65

