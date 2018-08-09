Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 10, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 72, mostly cloudy
Noon 80, mostly cloudy
4 p.m. 80, partly cloudy
8 p.m. 73, mostly clear
FORECAST: Slight chance of thunderstorms with a high near 81 and a low near 66.
Lake Michigan: Northeast winds 10 to 15 knots. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Waves 1 to 3 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 7:56 p.m.
Moonrise: 4:46 a.m.
Moonset: 7:38 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18
THREE DAY FORECAST
Saturday
Sunny
83/65
Sunday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
83/65
Monday
Sunny
82/65