Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 70, Mostly sunny

Noon   83, Mostly sunny

4 p.m. 81, Thunderstorms

8 p.m. 70, Night

FORECAST: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north.

Lake Michigan: North wind around 10 knots. Waves 1 foot or less building to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 74

Normal low: 52

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

Sunset: 6:53 p.m.

Moonrise: 3:29 p.m. 

Moonset: 1:10 a.m. Wednesday

Moon phases: Full moon Sept. 25; Last quarter Oct. 2

THREE DAY FORECAST

Wednesday

Chance thunderstorms

82/69

Thursday

Mostly sunny

91/71

Friday

Partly sunny

75/56

