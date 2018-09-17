Local weather forecast for Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 70, Mostly sunny
Noon 83, Mostly sunny
4 p.m. 81, Thunderstorms
8 p.m. 70, Night
FORECAST: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming north.
Lake Michigan: North wind around 10 knots. Waves 1 foot or less building to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 74
Normal low: 52
Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
Sunset: 6:53 p.m.
Moonrise: 3:29 p.m.
Moonset: 1:10 a.m. Wednesday
Moon phases: Full moon Sept. 25; Last quarter Oct. 2
THREE DAY FORECAST
Wednesday
Chance thunderstorms
82/69
Thursday
Mostly sunny
91/71
Friday
Partly sunny
75/56