Local weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 6, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 77, partly cloudy

Noon 85, scattered thunderstorms

4 p.m. 88, scattered thunderstorms

8 p.m. 80, isolated thunderstorms

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 91 and a low near 69. 

Lake Michigan: South winds 10 to 15 knots. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 82

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 8:01 p.m.

Moonrise: 12:58 a.m. 

Moonset: 3:34 p.m. 

Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18

THREE DAY FORECAST

Tuesday

Chance of thunderstorms 

79/65

Wednesday

Mostly sunny

81/64

Thursday

Sunny

85/67

