Local weather forecast for Monday, Aug. 6, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 77, partly cloudy
Noon 85, scattered thunderstorms
4 p.m. 88, scattered thunderstorms
8 p.m. 80, isolated thunderstorms
FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 91 and a low near 69.
Lake Michigan: South winds 10 to 15 knots. Chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially late in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 82
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:01 p.m.
Moonrise: 12:58 a.m.
Moonset: 3:34 p.m.
Moon phases: New moon Aug. 11; First quarter Aug. 18
THREE DAY FORECAST
Tuesday
Chance of thunderstorms
79/65
Wednesday
Mostly sunny
81/64
Thursday
Sunny
85/67