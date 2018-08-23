Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 24, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 63, showers
Noon 67, rain
4 p.m. 70, cloudy
8 p.m. 67, cloudy
FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 73 and a low near 64.
Lake Michigan: South winds 15 to 25 knots increasing to 30 knots in the afternoon. Waves 2 feet or less building to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon. A small craft advisory will likely be needed.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 80
Normal low: 59
Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.
Sunset: 7:35 p.m.
Moonrise: 6:52 p.m.
Moonset: 5:08 a.m. Saturday
Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3
THREE DAY FORECAST
Saturday
Slight chance of showers
83/71
Sunday
Mostly sunny
87/72
Monday
Chance of thunderstorms
88/72