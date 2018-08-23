Local weather forecast for Friday, Aug. 24, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 63, showers

Noon 67, rain

4 p.m. 70, cloudy

8 p.m. 67, cloudy

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms with a high near 73 and a low near 64. 

Lake Michigan:  South winds 15 to 25 knots increasing to 30 knots in the afternoon. Waves 2 feet or less building to 1 to 3 feet in the afternoon. A small craft advisory will likely be needed.

ALMANAC

Normal high: 80

Normal low: 59

Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.

Sunset: 7:35 p.m.

Moonrise: 6:52 p.m. 

Moonset: 5:08 a.m. Saturday

Moon phases: Full moon Aug. 26; Last quarter Sept. 3

THREE DAY FORECAST

Saturday

Slight chance of showers

83/71

Sunday

Mostly sunny

87/72

Monday

Chance of thunderstorms

88/72

