Local weather forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018:
TODAY'S WEATHER
8 a.m. 67, mostly cloudy
Noon 74, mostly cloudy
4 p.m. 74, mostly cloudy
8 p.m. 70, mostly cloudy
FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 77 and a low near 63.
Lake Michigan: East winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less building to 1 to 2 feet.
ALMANAC
Normal high: 83
Normal low: 62
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:09 p.m.
Moonrise: 9:54 p.m.
Moonset: 9:12 a.m. Tuesday
Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11
THREE DAY FORECAST
Tuesday
Chance of thunderstorms
77/61
Wednesday
Slight chance of thunderstorms
80/64
Thursday
Chance of thunderstorms
81/64