Local weather forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018:

TODAY'S WEATHER

8 a.m. 67, mostly cloudy

Noon 74, mostly cloudy

4 p.m. 74, mostly cloudy

8 p.m. 70, mostly cloudy

FORECAST: Chance of showers with a high near 77 and a low near 63. 

Lake Michigan:  East winds 5 to 10 knots becoming northeast 10 to 15 knots in the afternoon. Waves 1 foot or less building to 1 to 2 feet. 

ALMANAC

Normal high: 83

Normal low: 62

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:09 p.m.

Moonrise: 9:54 p.m.

Moonset: 9:12 a.m. Tuesday

Moon phases: Last quarter Aug. 4; New moon Aug. 11

THREE DAY FORECAST

Tuesday

Chance of thunderstorms

77/61

Wednesday

Slight chance of thunderstorms

80/64

Thursday

Chance of thunderstorms

81/64

