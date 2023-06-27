1st Source, Centier, BMO Harris and Fifth Third, all of which have substantial footprints in the Region, were named among Indiana's Best Banks by Forbes magazine.

Forbes recently released its annual “America’s Best Banks in Each State,” on which it partnered with the market research firm Statista to survey 31,000 people on subjects like fees, trust and ease of navigating their bank's websites. The banks were ranked on customer service, financial advice, branch services and other criteria, as well as an analysis of online reviews and ratings.

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank, which has a large presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, ranked first statewide. It's the second straight year it's made the list.

“The continued trust and advocacy from our clients is something we do not take for granted,” said Andrea Short, president and chief executive officer of 1st Source Bank. “There are so many banking options, and we strive every day to show our clients they have made the right choice for their financial futures by entrusting us to be their partner in that journey. Being named the best bank in Indiana by those clients lets us know we are living our mission of helping people achieve security, build wealth and realize their dreams in all that we do.”

Merrillville-based Centier Bank, the largest privately owned bank in the state, ranked as the third-best bank in the state. It made the list for the fifth straight year.

"At a time when customer service reigns supreme, we stand as a testament to the belief that personalized care, competitive offerings, and remarkable experiences are the cornerstones of our approach,” Schrage said. “Our dedication to exceeding client expectations, paired with our unyielding commitment to our clients and communities fuels our pride in being recognized once again by Forbes. This recognition validates the immeasurable impact of community banks like ours, as we continue to foster relationships that enrich lives for an even better tomorrow."

Chicago-based BMO Harris ranked fourth and Cincinnati-based Fifth Third Bank fifth in the state.