The beer industry, including both corporate brewing giants and the craft breweries that have put Northwest Indiana on the map for many visitors, is toasting a $409 billion economic impact as the summer season heats up.

The National Beer Wholesalers Association released its annual Beer Serves America report that found that the brewing industry supports 2.4 million jobs, pays more than $132 million in wages and contributes more than $63.8 billion in taxes. It's estimated the brewing industry accounts for 1.6% of the country's gross domestic product

About two dozen breweries operate in Northwest Indiana. Thousands of people flock to local craft brewing festivals like the upcoming Crown Brew Fest and 3 Floyds' recent Dark Lord Day.

“Beer continues to be America’s favorite alcohol beverage because of its cultural heritage, its important place in our nation’s history and its unique ability to bring people together,” said Brian Crawford, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “Americans have more options and ways to enjoy their favorite brews than ever because our $409 billion industry is competitive, vibrant and a crucial part of the American economy. The tremendous growth we’ve seen since our last report is a true success story that underscores beer’s striking recovery coming out of the pandemic and showcases the resilience of our industry and the 2.4 million Americans it employs. The beer industry has always had a storied place in American culture and commerce, and as these new figures confirm, we have an incredibly bright future ahead of us.”

The beer industry has grown significantly since the pandemic started in 2020. It's added $78 billion in economic impact and 400,000 new jobs. As beer has long been America's favorite alcohol drink, it's the leader in the alcohol industry in economic impact and jobs.

The sector supports an estimated 92,159 brewer and beer importer jobs, 77,847 manufacturing jobs, 137,420 distribution jobs, 52,220 agricultural jobs and 979,805 retail jobs, according to the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

“This report demonstrates the incredible success of the beer industry, which provides good jobs and significant economic activity in communities across the country. It also gives us insight into how our industry is impacted by the current economic climate. We are proud that wages for beer and beverage distribution employees have kept up with inflation, providing quality jobs with excellent benefits. Yet distributors still face significant labor challenges, from CDL drivers to workers to load trucks. And it underscores the continued importance of supporting independent local retailers, particularly with the growth of national retail chains,” said Craig Purser, president and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association.

For more information or to read the report, visit http://beerservesamerica.org/.