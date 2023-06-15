Centier Bank made a major donation of food and money to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana after its Summer Backpack Food Drive.
The Merrillville-based bank donated $1,905 and 359 pounds of food, or enough to fill the backpacks of 250 food-insecure children in Northwest Indiana.
An estimated 13% of residents in Lake and Porter County suffered from food insecurity or a lack of assurance they have a steady supply of healthy, nourishing, nutritious meals.
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is trying to combat the issue in a number of ways, including by giving needy schoolchildren backpacks with six to seven pounds of food.
“Centier Bank’s associates were able to support nearly 20% of our current Backpack Programs, reaching children at school or youth care locations,” Food Bank of Northwest Indiana Development Coordinator Charlie Cole said. “This food drive was unique because it was specifically focused on collecting items for children.”
The Food Bank depends on community partners like Centier to support its hunger relief efforts.
“This project was a success because of Centier’s passion to serve, which is helpful to us to find creative solutions to the ongoing and ever-changing needs of our community,” Cole said. “Centier promotes our events, sponsors them, volunteers for the Food Bank, and participates in fundraising for us. Thank you for your dedication and support for our mission and our neighbors in need.”
Founded in 1982, The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana distributes more than 7 million pounds of groceries through more than 110 partner agencies in the Region.
Centier Café Hospitality Manager Bob Lueder and employee group Spreading Smiles spearheaded the bank's fundraising effort. It surpassed its goal of $1,500.
"I am continually inspired by the incredible teamwork and dedication displayed by my colleagues at Centier Bank,” Lueder said. “By recognizing the unifying power of food and its ability to foster a sense of community, we wholeheartedly joined forces to alleviate hunger in the communities we serve. Together, we demonstrate the profound difference we can make when we unite for a cause greater than ourselves."
Centier's fundraiser also inspired a local Hilton-brand hotel to follow suit and had an employee-led food drive of its own.
“How exciting to be inspiring our neighbors in such a positive way,” said Peggy Lieberman, a mortgage underwriter at Centier Bank and member of the Spreading Smiles Committee. “We are so proud to be a part of this organization that believes in the power of philanthropy, and one that really comes together to make good things happen.”
Major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital 'a victory for East Chicago'
EAST CHICAGO — A major investment in life-saving cardiac care at St. Catherine Hospital is being hailed as a victory for East Chicago.
The long-standing hospital in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood landed a $1.5 million federal grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration to improve health care access for people who are medically vulnerable or underinsured.
U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan helped line up the money and helped announce the investment.
"Today is a victory for the residents of East Chicago because it's access to health care," he said. "I was born at St. Catherine Hospital. My grandparents were taken here. My mom and dad were cared for here. My sister was a candy striper here and went on to become a nurse practitioner for Northwestern. This was and still is an anchor for the community."
East Chicago leaders were concerned about the hospital's future after Franciscan Health decided to close the similarly aged former St. Margaret Hospital in neighboring Hammond, Northwest Indiana's most populous city.
"They wanted to make sure the safety-net hospital continued," he said. "What today is about is assuring the city of East Chicago and every resident that St. Catherine is thriving and investing in new technology that gives them access to care equal to anywhere around the world. This is an investment in East Chicago itself, and it allows the residents to understand they have access to quality care here in the city."
When Mrvan was North Township trustee, he often heard complaints from residents that they didn't have access to care.
"This is a safety-net hospital. That means it takes care of the most vulnerable populations," he said. "This technology is the gold standard for Northwest Indiana. It's the same technology you would have in the city of Chicago, but it's right here in East Chicago. The hospital is working to provide world-class health care. As a congressman, I will listen to your concerns and try to provide access to health care, the best technology and the best for East Chicago."
St. Catherine CEO Leo Correa said the hospital continues to provide advanced technology to East Chicago and surrounding communities.
"St. Catherine Hospital is committed to ensuring that our community has state-of-the-art cardiac care close to home," Correa said. "It's a well-known fact that in the 1960s, St. Catherine Hospital became the choice facility in the Chicagoland area for the treatment of heart disease, performing the first open-heart surgery in Northwest Indiana. And today, we continue to invest in cardiac care and treating heart disease."
The hospital will install an Azurion 7 C20 Catalyst table, an image-guided therapy system that provides high-quality images with low doses of X-rays. Philips Healthcare is installing the new technology in its cath lab, which is undergoing a multiphase modernization project.
It will allow for precision diagnosis and treatment for patients. The new technology can capture uncommon angiography views, provide real-time 3-D impressions for complex vascular interventions and better visualize stent and balloon placement in coronary arteries.
"Our patients and clinicians benefit from the fast procedure times, reduced radiation exposure and superior image quality of this new technology," said Mary Miller, director of Cardiovascular Services.
St. Catherine Hospital has long placed an emphasis on cardiac care while serving the community for nearly a century, Correa said.
"During that time, we built a reputation for providing unparalleled cardiac care," he said. "That did not happen by chance. That's the result of an intentional investment in top health care providers and resources.
"We have fortified a culture of excellence in cardiac care by continuing to invest in skilled specialists and technologies to diagnose and treat heart disease. St. Catherine, along with our fellow hospitals in Community Healthcare System, Community Hospital in Munster and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, operates one of the largest and most advanced cardiovascular programs in Northwest Indiana. Our hospitals are certified chest-pain centers that are fully accredited by the Joint Commission or the American College of Cardiology.
"Every day, highly skilled cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, electrophysiologic and cardiac support staff walk through our doors and use their expertise to treat patients who put their trust in us."
