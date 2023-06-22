Centier broke ground on a new branch in fast-growing Cedar Lake.

The Merrillville-based bank that was founded as the Bank of Whiting in 1895 is starting construction on a new branch at 9720 W. 133rd St. in Cedar Lake, which has been booming in population growth and business investment in recent years.

Centier Bank, the largest privately owned financial institution in the state of Indiana, hired Boyer Construction to build the new 1,900-square-foot branch. It has operated in Cedar Lake for a decade in the Strack and Van Til supermarket.

CEO and Chairman Michael E. Schrage said the community's growth merited a standalone branch with amenities like a drive-thru.

“I am filled with immense pride and excitement for what lies ahead. This groundbreaking represents our unwavering commitment to investing in this vibrant community and enriching lives for an even better tomorrow,” Schrage said. “We’re looking forward to continued success as we serve and support our valued clients, building strong relationships and fostering growth every step of the way. Together, we will create a legacy of prosperity and make a lasting difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve.

Centier Bank just held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new branch on the north side of West 133rd Avenue near the Parrish Avenue intersection. It will feature a drive-up ATM, drive-thru banking lanes and a free self-service coin machine.

“Centier has helped many Cedar Lake residents purchase their homes in our beautiful town,” Cedar Lake Town Manager Chris Salatas said. “We now get the pleasure of welcoming Centier to their new home in our growing community. We are glad they will continue to make a positive impact in Cedar Lake through their amazing banking services and community involvement.”

Centier Bank now has 60 branches in 35 communities across Indiana. It employs more than 1,000 people and is often named one of the "Best Places to Work in Indiana" by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.