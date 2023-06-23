Cleveland-Cliffs has been substantially reducing its carbon dioxide emissions, Chairman, President and CEO Lourenco Goncalves said.

Goncalves recently tested at the Congressional Steel Caucus's State of Steel hearing that the company was making significant progress toward reducing its carbon impact contributing to climate change. The company reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 32% last year as compared to a 2017 baseline.

Cleveland-Cliffs aimed to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2030. But it far exceeded that goal, Goncalves said.

"Due to our decision — made in 2018 — to spend $1 billion to build a state-of-the-art Direct Reduction Plant, and then to use our low-emissions direct reduced iron in the form of HBI as feedstock in our blast furnaces, Cleveland-Cliffs was able to not only exceed the target by a large margin, but also to get there in 2022 - eight years ahead of schedule," he said.

The company also just completed a successful hydrogen trial at its Middletown Works blast furnace at a former AK Steel mill in Ohio. It injected hydrogen into all 20 tuyeres of the furnace as a replacement for coke, a purified form of coal.

"This was the first trial of its kind in the Western Hemisphere," he said. "This groundbreaking use of hydrogen as an iron reductant is a massive step toward the continued decarbonization of the superior steels produced by the blast furnace-BOF route, and utilized by the automotive industry."

The development has the potential to greatly reduce carbon emissions at vertically integrated blast furnaces, he said.

"As we proved in our trial, we can use massive amounts of hydrogen as a reductant, replacing coke, and consequently replacing CO2 generation with H2O generation," he said. "CO2 is a greenhouse gas. H2O is water. We now only need hydrogen at scale, and at a cost-competitive level."

The company also is working to lure federal funds to boost hydrogen production.

"Cleveland-Cliffs is working to bring about a clean hydrogen economy through our participation in two Midwestern hydrogen hubs. Our significant offtake will serve to resolve the chicken-and-egg dilemma around hydrogen. As a major consumer of the hydrogen to be produced by the hubs, we will enable the use of hydrogen by other carbon-intensive industries, particularly the automotive sector," he said. "Please keep in mind: Hydrogen-powered vehicles are a very real alternative to battery electric vehicles. Some of our automotive clients are already working on the hydrogen alternative, in addition to their efforts on electrification of the fleet."