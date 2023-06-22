Coldwell Banker Realty has named a new leader in Northwest Indiana.

The real estate company appointed Natalie Carpenter to serve as its branch vice president for its Indiana offices.

In her new role, Carpenter will manage daily operations of the company's offices in Northwest Indiana, including branches in Schererville, Highland, Crown Point and Valparaiso. She will oversee more than 150 affiliated sales agent and staff throughout the Calumet Region.

Carpenter has more than three decades of leadership experience at Coldwell Banker Realty, a global firm that has more than 100,000 real estate agents in 40 countries. She has been named Broker of the Year, serves on many boards and has lent her expertise in industry panels on the national stage.

Coldwell Banker Realty said she is "highly revered in the brokerage community" and is "known for her deep industry knowledge, her calm and reassuring demeanor, and her tenacity in supporting her agents and their clients."