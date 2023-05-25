Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Memorial Day remembrance of fallen service members will take place at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial in Munster.

Community Healthcare System invited the public to attend the salute to the fallen at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the 2.5-acre park across from Centennial Park on the west side of Calumet Avenue, just north of Sheffield Ave.

Munster VFW Post 2697 and American Legion Post 16 will lead the ceremony at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial at 9710 Calumet Avenue. The tribute to those lost in combat will include a traditional 21-gun salute.

"The public is invited to take part in the activities planned at the Edward P. Robinson Community Veterans Memorial Park to honor the men and women of our nation’s armed forces lost in combat, with special recognition for the citizens of Munster," Community Healthcare System said in a press release. "The Memorial Day tradition began in 1868 by The Grand Army of the Republic 'for the purpose of strewing with flowers or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country …with services and testimonials of respect…'"

The 6.5-acre memorial honors the veterans of all wars in the 20th century. It features a walking path through history, audio narration and realistic war scenes that include a pagoda and a helicopter representing the Vietnam War for instance.

Developed by Community Hospital developer and Munster civic leader Donald S. Powers and local veterans in the 1990s, it was funded by the Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc., Community Healthcare System's charitable arm. It represents every major conflict from World War I through Desert Storm, also making note of the recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It displays life-sized bronze sculptures of soldiers designed by Omri Amrany and Julie Rotblatt-Amrany, who also did sculptures outside of the United Center, Wrigley Field and Comerica Park in Detroit.

The Veterans Memorial is free to visit anytime year-round from dawn to dusk.

For more information, visit www.CommunityVeteransMemorial.org.