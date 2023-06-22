CSX has launched an online site selection tool for businesses looking for railroad access.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad company, which operates rail line throughout the Calumet Region, created the property search tool to assist with economic development.

It's already helped dozens of manufacturing companies find sites for projects that resulted in $14 billion in capital investment and 11,000 jobs via its CSX Select Site program.

“The interactive Select Site tool is much more than a searchable property database,” said Christina Bottomley, CSX vice president of Real Estate and Industrial Development. “It includes comprehensive data and analysis of demographics; workforce characteristics; local and regional business details; wages; consumer spending; and key infrastructure information. The tool provides current and future rail customers with a centralized point of information where they can quickly identify vetted CSX rail-accessible locations to grow and create jobs.”

It is now ranking prospective development sites as Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze to help businesses find properties that meet their needs.

CSX partnered with Zoom Prospector on a GIS list that lists properties, identifying community leaders and real estate agents for each parcel. The free tool offers a route map, site comparisons and 360-degree aerial tours.

"We're delighted to see the innovative way CSX is making use of ZoomProspector software for its new online CSX Select Site tool to promote business relocation and expansion," said Russell Riblett, vice president of sales for the Americas at GIS Planning fDi Intelligence Portfolio division. "As the first railroad company to put this innovative online software to work in a competitive global marketplace, CSX ensures it is poised to meet the growing demand for new rail-served manufacturing facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

CSX expects that state, regional and local economic development agencies can use to the tool to help lure more investment. The rail giant links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ports across the Midwest and eastern United States.

For more information, visit csx.com/selectsite.