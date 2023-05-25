Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dave's Hot Chicken, which recently opened its first Northwest Indiana location, was named America's fastest-growing restaurant chain.

The industry research firm Technomic determined its 156% growth in systemwide sales year-over-year outpaced every other chain nationwide.

Dave's Hot Chicken opened earlier this year in Shops on Main at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street in Schererville. It was one of three restaurants with the trendy Nashville hot chicken concept, along with Byrd's Hot Chicken in Schererville and Chick & Shake in Munster, to open within a few miles of each other at the same time.

Dave's Hot Chicken also has more than 700 locations in the pipeline, including in Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Detroit, Toronto, Portland and Milwaukee. It's expanded globally to Canada and Dubai.

The fast-growing chain plans to open 70 more locations.

Dave's Hot Chicken started when four friends pooled together $900 to buy a fryer in 2017. They sold hot chicken tenders at a pop-up in a parking lot in East Hollywood. It got a glowing write-up in Eater and drew long lines.

The rapper Drake became a major investor in 2021, helping the chain grow nationwide. Other investors include actor Samuel L. Jackson, former California First Lady Maria Shriver and retired football player Michael Strahan.

The fast-casual restaurant sells hot chicken tenders and sliders, as well as kale slaw, mac and cheese and fries. It hand-breads its chicken and spices it to order, ranging in heat up to Reaper, which requires a signed waiver.

“Dave’s Hot Chicken has one of the greatest origin stories in the restaurant business, with the founders starting Dave’s as a parking lot pop-up restaurant in Hollywood with a portable fryer, and picnic tables from their backyards,” said Bill Phelps, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s CEO. “The company’s nearly unheard-of growth rate is a result of the founders’ vision for this brand, the tremendous leadership team we’ve assembled, and the incredible commitment of some of the most experienced franchisees in the restaurant industry.”