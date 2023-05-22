PORTER — Construction work on the South Shore Line's Double Track project has hit the two-thirds completion mark, and work on the larger West Lake Corridor project is about a quarter of the way done, officials told the railroad's governing board Monday.

The projects are on track to begin full revenue service in May 2024 for Double Track and May 2025 for West Lake, although "right now (the contractor) is showing a little bit of delay" on West Lake, Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Michael Noland said.

"But we are holding their feet to the fire and expect that we're going to pull that delay back. The goal still remains, revenue service on West Lake, May of 2025."

The Double Track project, named for the second set of tracks being added to single-track territory between Michigan City and Gary, is nearing completion of its eastern section. Passenger service between Michigan City and Dune Park station in Porter is expected to restart in mid-August, Noland said.

The busing of passengers, currently happening between Michigan City and Gary Metro Station, will be reduced to Dune Park-to-Metro stations at that time. Work on that western section includes replacement of four bridges and construction of a new Miller Station.

It is scheduled to be complete in November. After that, Positive Train Control work and testing, plus other work in preparation for full revenue service, will take until May, according to the railroad's schedule. Full revenue service, including 14 additional weekday trains, will begin at that time.

"We are less than 12 months away," Noland said.

Work on the West Lake Corridor extension continues in Hammond and Munster, with structural work on elevated sections noticeably underway, as well as some rail being laid, the 173rd Street South Hammond platform under construction, and work in Munster.

Substantial construction work on the new line is expected to be accomplished in October 2024, with revenue service beginning in May 2025.

Work is also expected to begin this year on a project NICTD is calling Metra Track 4. That will add a fourth passenger track into Millennium Station in Chicago and do associated work necessary at Van Buren Street Station.

Noland said the Metra board of directors approved a contract last week for the construction work it's not doing. The contract went to the only bidder — F.H. Paschen, part of the joint venture designing and building West Lake — at nearly $96 million. The total cost will run about $200 million, about 80% funded by NICTD.

Metra has four tracks from the point the South Shore joins the Metra line at Kensington until it approaches Millennium Station, where it reduces to three. Converting a storage track to regular train traffic is intended to alleviate any bottlenecking that occurs there.

In addition to track and catenary work, the project includes platform and passenger access work at Van Buren Street and a new platform on the NICTD level at Millennium.

The construction price is substantially higher than originally projected — at the NICTD board's March meeting, Noland estimated the entire project at $150 million — but he said officials at the railroads "made the tough decision" to move forward in a "full employment" environment without other bidders and with Paschen and its subcontractors with other jobs available.