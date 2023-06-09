Elite Truck and Auto has rolled into Knox.

The auto and truck repair show took over the former Miller's Auto Finance location at 0680 N. U.S. 35.

Owners Jerry Lain and Adam Minix started the business, which offers repair and detailing. It provides services including alignments, brakes, tires, oil changes and transmission changes.

“We have a great location on the highway, our community needs more good automotive shops, and it seemed like the right time to make this move,” Lain said.

The shop has four automotive bays and two detailing bays. It has lifts that can accommodate as much as 18,000 pounds.

“I think what sets us apart from other shops is we will be working on light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles, where most other shops usually specialize in one or the other,” Minix said.

The business partners are investing $425,000 into the business after getting financing from 1st Source Bank.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new small business to Knox,” Starke County Economic Development Foundation Executive Director Lisa Dan said. “Elite Truck and Auto will provide an essential service to our residents and business owners, which further enhances our quality of life and makes our community stronger.”

It's open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.