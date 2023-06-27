The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is weighing new regulations restricting emissions of lead and other heavy metals from steel mills.

The federal agency is now in the process of revising its National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants for Integrated Iron and Steel Manufacturing, which would affect integrated steel mills like those on the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, EPA spokeswoman Macy Pressley said.

"There is a proposal currently undergoing Office of Management and Budget review. This rule was last updated in 2020, but EPA will be proposing revisions in response to a 2020 ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in Louisiana Environmental Action Network v. EPA, which found that when updating National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants, EPA must consider emissions limits for Hazardous Air Pollutants left out of the initial rules," she said.

The environmental group Earthjustice sued the EPA to get it to strengthen its standards to protect the environment and public health.

"The current standards are not strong enough. There are 11 steel mills throughout the U.S. emit more than 300 tons of heavy metal air pollution each year, a quarter of which is lead," spokeswoman Zahra Ahmad said. "That makes these mills the worst source of lead pollution in the nation. Four of the 11 steel mills are clustered in Northwest Indiana and release about 38 tons of lead into communities that are populated disproportionately by people of color and low-income people. Lead exposure can cause high blood pressure, brain, kidney and reproductive health issues in adults and serious developmental damage to babies and children."

Earthjustice attorney James Pew said the steel industry could cut down significantly on air emissions for a relatively low cost, with as much capital investments as for instance oil refineries have had to make in recent years.

"Even though there are only 11 integrated steel mills in the country, they're one of the biggest polluters in the country," he said. "They release toxic elements like lead and arsenic. It's a serious problem. Other pollution dissolves, disintegrates and decomposes. This is forever pollution that piles up worse and worse. It affects the soil, water and food."

Pew said the most recent rule allows an "enormous" amount of fugitive metals to be released into the air.

"Steel mills are by far the worst lead emitter this year, and they're concentrated in Northwest Indiana," he said. "Four of the mills are releasing tons of fugitive metals in a relatively small area. One mill alone releases 11 tons of lead. That's really shocking."

Pew said it's estimated it would cost steelmakers around $10 million over a few years to curtail such emissions by 60% to 90%. The biggest steps they could take would be to replace old sinter plants with more modern technology and adopt new work practices to prevent fugitive emissions.

A proposed federal rule is expected to come out this summer. The public would get a chance to weigh in before the final rule was adopted something in late October,

"Lead is toxic to kids' development," he said. "If it's in mothers' bodies and breast milk, it hurts development and causes behavioral problems. It's a pollutant that accumulates in people's bodies and is passed from mother to child. It affects children's neurological development. It's poison. Lead is a known carcinogenic that causes development hard. These kinds of pollutants are really dangerous in tiny quantities and they're being released in enormous quantities and have been for a long time."

Tougher EPA rules are needed, Pew said.

"They needed to stop pouring lead into these communities and clean up the lead that's already accumulated," he said. "They need to stop digging the enormous hole they've created. Stopping pouring lead, mercury and other metals into these communities is an important first step."