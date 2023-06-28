The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking tips on a man who robbed a suburban Chicago bank Tuesday.

The man entered the FNBC Bank and Trust branch at 1013 Burlington Avenue in Western Springs, a suburb in Cook County southwest of Chicago, at about 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the FBI.

He demanded money from a teller without displaying or implying a weapon, according to the FBI. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money after fleeing on foot. He now remains at large.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

The FBI describes the bank robbery suspect as a Hispanic male standing between 5'6" and 5'7" with a thin build. Witnesses said he was about 50 years old with dark hair and dark eyes and was wearing a long-sleeve, light-colored plaid shirt, as well as blue jeans, light shoes and a bright blue baseball hat.

The suspect wore no gloves or face covering.

To offer a tip about the suspect or his whereabouts, call 312-421-6700 or email tips.fbi.gov.