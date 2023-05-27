Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Ford, one of the largest industrial employers in the bistate Calumet Region, is expanding access to electric infrastructure.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based automaker, which runs the Chicago Assembly Plant on the banks of the Calumet River and the Chicago Stamping Plant in Chicago Heights, is partnering with rival Tesla to give its customers access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America.

Ford is the second largest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the United States, after Tesla.

Drivers of Ford's electric vehicles already can access 10,000 DC fast-chargers that are part of the BlueOval Charge Network.

Ford's Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit customers can access the Superchargers with an adapter and payment through FordPass or Ford Pro Intelligence.

The company will start offering a North American Charging Standard connector built-in in 2025, eliminating the need for adapters or software integration.

“This is great news for our customers who will have unprecedented access to the largest network of fast-chargers in the U.S. and Canada with 12,000+ Tesla Superchargers plus 10,000+ fast-chargers already in the BlueOval Charge Network,” said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. “Widespread access to fast-charging is absolutely vital to our growth as an EV brand, and this breakthrough agreement comes as we are ramping up production of our popular Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, and preparing to launch a series of next-generation EVs starting in 2025.”

Tesla already has established charging infrastructure along major corridors across the country.

“We’ve spent the last 10 years building an industry-leading Charging Network that enables freedom to travel and provides charging confidence for our Tesla owners," said Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior director of charging infrastructure. "We’re excited to deliver on our mission to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy by welcoming Ford owners, and other electric vehicles who adopt NACS, to our thousands of Superchargers across North America.”

Ford dealers are adding 1,800 more public-facing fast-chargers by 2024 to help build out the infrastructure needed to lead to wider adoption of electric vehicles.

With the Tesla deal, Ford drivers will have access to more than twice as many electric charging stations, helping to relieve the range anxiety many suffer on longer trips.

“Tesla has led the industry in creating a large, reliable and efficient charging system and we are pleased to be able to join forces in a way that benefits customers and overall EV adoption,” said Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Ford Model e. “The Tesla Supercharger network has excellent reliability and the NACS plug is smaller and lighter. Overall, this provides a superior experience for customers.”