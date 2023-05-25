Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City has added new mammography units.

The hospital at 3500 Franciscan Way just north of Interstate 94 in Michigan City replaced two older mammography units and added a third. It also added a second ultrasound machine for patients who need further study of a suspicious area or lesion after an exam or screening.

Craig Menninga, the director of imaging for Franciscan Health Michigan City, said the added diagnostic capacity should improve access and lower wait times for patients who may need to undergo urgent cancer treatment.

“We can now do two simultaneously so the patient doesn’t have to wait nearly as long for an appointment or results,” he said.

The newer equipment generates clearer images that help radiologists at Franciscan Health Breast Care Center Michigan City more readily identify cancerous tumors. Patients also won't have to wait as long for a diagnostic mammogram if they are potentially looking at a cancer diagnosis.

“We want to make sure we are with these patients from the start,” Menninga said. “In other health care settings, some patients may not see the nurse navigator until they go to oncology. We know the process can be stressful and they have a lot of questions. The nurse navigator is there to help.”