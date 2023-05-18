Franciscan Health and Geminus Regional Health Systems are offering free car seats to new parents at an upcoming car seat safety clinic.

The free car seat safety clinic will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 at the Franciscan Health Michigan City legacy campus at 301 W. Homer St.

Indiana residents who qualify can get free car seats funded by a Geminus Regional Health Systems grant. A certified technician will install them in vehicles as long as supplies last.

Parents or other caregivers must bring their children to the care safety clinic so that the technicians can ensure a proper fit.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration encourages all parents or drivers who have young children in the car to have a certified technician check their car seats. It warns that car crashes are a leading cause of death for children between 1 and 13 years old.

About 42% of children killed in car accidents in 2020 were unrestrained, according to the federal agency. Car seats saved about 325 children's lives per year. But an estimated 46% of children are not restrained correctly in car seats, putting them at risk.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration advises keeping children in car seats as long as possible and in the back seat until at least age 12.

Reservations to the car seat clinic are required.

To schedule an appointment and find out if one is qualified for a free car seat, call 219-488-1380.