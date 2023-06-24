GARY — Donald Tribby's grandfather served as an engineer of the historic Elgin, Joliet & Eastern Railway or EJ&E No. 765 when it used to rumble through Northwest Indiana.

Then a kid, he was there when it was first dedicated in Gateway Park in downtown Gary 62 years ago.

He watched while the 2-8-2 Mikado steam locomotive and tender, or attached water car, was re-dedicated after being refurbished by the Decay Devils preservationist group, a collective of photographers, artists and urban explorers who have been trying to save some of Gary's historic architecture from the wrecking ball.

"All our lives we've called this granddad's engine," he said. "My granddad ran this one. My dad started in steam, went to World War II and came back to diesel/electric."

He's worked to keep it cleaned up over the years and was pleased to see it get refurbished and cleared of the overgrown trees that shrouded it from view. He felt a sense of obligation as his grandfather and father both worked for the railroad for more than 40 years.

"I'm thrilled," he said. "I'm really happy they were able to do all this. We'd like to see it go a little further with a platform with access to the cab so you can take your grandkids' picture up there in the future. That's the goal in the future."

Robert Massimino, a rail fan who runs Rail Scene Media on YouTube, said the EJ&E No. 765 was a unique attraction for train enthusiasts.

"It's a true diamond in the rough," he said. "There are no locomotives anywhere around and you can't walk up to railyards anymore these days. You can walk up to this. Even for people who aren't into trains or rail fans or into the history of the steam locomotive, it's just such a unique thing to see. There's nothing like this anywhere around, probably within 100 miles."

The Decay Devils, whose name is a portmanteau of daredevils and the decaying buildings they explore, spruced up the locomotive at the park at 4th Avenue and Broadway across from City Hall. They gave it a new coat of paint, replaced rusted-out metal with fabricated parts, installed a new floor in the cab, removed the crumbling platform and cleaned up the surrounding property.

The locomotive was built by the Baldwin Locomotive Works in Philadelphia in 1929 and hauled freight throughout the Region and greater Chicagoland. It ran on the Chicago Outer Belt railroad stretching from Porter to Waukegan, Illinois.

The EJ&E railroad switched its fleet to diesel engines, but U.S. Steel saved it from being scrapped and intervened to give the steam-powered locomotive another life. It sent it to northern Minnesota's Iron Range, where it moved iron ore and taconite bound for Gary Works and other steel mills.

It was installed as a monument at Gateway Park but became decrepit over time. The Decay Devils got a $60,000 grant from Legacy Foundation’s U.S. Steel/City of Gary Indiana Charitable Fund and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Donor Advised Fund to fund the restoration.

"This would not be possible without a number of people, first and foremost the Legacy Foundation, U.S. Steel and the city of Gary," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said.

Lou Donkle, a retired technical services engineer who runs the YouTube channel @Nice2Know, helped refurbish the engine.

"I feel a great sense of accomplishment," said Donkle, who worked as a mechanical engineer for ArcelorMittal. "I was riding the South Shore Line. It was parked in Gary and I looked out the window and saw this. Then I got home and Google the number. It's all over the place. There's a world of steam fans. I was already a member of the Decay Devils so I contacted them and asked them if we could rehab it. They got a lot of projects. But a month later they said they were going to get a grant and asked if I wanted to help."

He consulted with the Hoosier Valley Railway Museum in North Judson to figure out what the problems and safety issues were.

"It was very repairable," he said. "We needed to replace the rusty metal."

They hired Brian's Welding and Fabrication in Gary and Paint Master Pro.

"What do you paint it with?" he said. "I thought it was like a big garage but you go to Sherwin-Williams and they say you need industry epoxy paint that costs $150 a gallon. They worked with us on the metal work and they painted it. That was the scope of the job."

In its heyday, the train hauled freight between Elgin, Joliet and Northwest Indiana.

"The eastern part of Elgin, Joliet & Eastern is us, Northwest Indiana," he said. "We think of ourselves as western but Chicago thinks of us as east. This rail line really delivered cargo across the whole Chicago outer belt. It served many customers but from U.S. Steel's point of view it was hauling their steel to other industrial manufacturers across the Chicago area. This was the workhouse of distributing U.S. Steel products. It was a very big and profitable rail line."

EJ&E had 80 steam locomotives and ran No. 765 on the outer belt for 15 years. By the 1950s, diesel was taking over and most of the old steam engines got melted down but U.S. Steel used it as a switch car in the Iron Range in Northern Minnesota. By the time that converted to diesel engines, the city of Gary was looking for a steam engine to display to showcase the city's long industrial history.

The Illinois Railway Museum tried to obtain it in the 1980s, Donkle said. It did not have a steam locomotive and was looking to complete its collection, so it made a generous offer.

"At the time, Mayor Richard Hatcher and the city council decided it was too important to the city's heritage, so they were going to keep it," Donkle said. "Thank goodness they did."

U.S. Steel last did a restoration in 1992 when it was "sad-looking."

But it got older and dustier until the latest restoration by the Decay Devils, Donkle said. Located at the eastern edge of Gateway Park near a small unpaved parking lot, it consists of two parts: the locomotive and the tender, a portable water tank that provides water to boil to make steam to drive the engine as it otherwise only would have had a range of 10 miles.

It's been on display in downtown Gary since 1965 but many don't realize it, Massimino said.

"A lot of people didn't realize it's been here for so long because the trees were blocking it and it wasn't visible at all," he said. "It wasn't appreciated despite the amount of traffic that passes by."

A hope is to eventually add a plaque to explain its historic significance to visitors and maybe put in a walkway to encourage visitors to hop off the South Shore Line to see it.

"With it linked to Union Station, I think it would be a huge attraction," Massimino said. "People could take the train to see it. So many people drive up and down U.S. 20. It would be easy to stop here. I think it would add a big dimension to Gateway Park. You don't have to be a rail fan or a history buff to appreciate it. It's something nobody else has. I don't know where you would go to find another locomotive on display. It's something you could find in a museum that's here for free."

For more information, visit decaydevils.org or find the Decay Devils on social media.