GM is investing $632 million in the Fort Wayne Assembly plant so it can do next-generation truck production there.

The Big 3 Detroit automaker employs 3,983 workers at the Northeast Indiana plant, where it's investing to make full-size light-duty trucks with next next-generation internal combustion engines to bolster its pickup truck business.

"Today we are announcing a significant investment to continue our industry-leading full-size truck business by preparing Fort Wayne Assembly to build the next-generation ICE full-size pickups,” said Gerald Johnson, executive vice president, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. “This investment furthers our commitment to Indiana and, coupled with the hard work and dedication of our team members, enables us to build world-class trucks that our customers love and provide job security in Fort Wayne for years to come.”

Indiana is one of the largest automotive manufacturing states in the country. Toyota, Honda, Subaru and General Motors all make vehicles in the Hoosier State, which is also home to many suppliers like Lear in Hammond, UGN in Valparaiso and Camaco in Portage.

"Indiana is proud of its strong partnership with General Motors, and we are thrilled to celebrate their latest investment in northeast Indiana,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “This investment will not only support the production of next-generation trucks, but it will support Hoosier workers. We’re thankful to GM for their commitment to Indiana and look forward to continuing to strengthen that partnership through investments like these.”

GM, which has 50 manufacturing plants and distribution sites nationwide, will invest the funds in new conveyors, tooling, equipment and general assembly at the auto plant in Allen County, which is home to Indiana's second most populous city.

“Today’s announcement from General Motors represents the seventh GM investment in Indiana since 2021, totaling roughly $1.28 billion,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers. “GM is creating high-quality careers for Hoosiers and demonstrating Indiana’s leadership in a dynamic, global economy."

Indiana is giving the company up to $11.2 million in incentives, including tax credits and training grants.

The plant makes the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500. GM has invested nearly $2 billion in the plant since 2013.

“GM’s continued commitment to our community is valued and appreciated,” said Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

GM rival Ford completed a $1 billion investment in its Chicago Assembly Plant that employs many Northwest Indiana residents and supports Northwest Indiana parts manufacturing operations back in 2019 but has not yet announced an electric vehicle or next-generation vehicle production there.

