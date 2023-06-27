Grilling for the Fourth of July is likely to be more costly this summer as a result of inflation.

The Indiana Farm Bureau’s annual summer cookout market basket projects the average Hoosier shopper will spend 8% more cooking out this Independence Day. It's estimated to cost an average of $69.47 for a cookout feeding 10 people or $6.95 a person.

That's about 3% or 18 cents more than the national average of $6.77 a person.

“We are still seeing food inflation throughout the whole supermarket, specifically with items that require more processing, labor and transportation,” said INFB Chief Economist Todd Davis. “This impacts items like cookies and chips that are non-perishable with no urgency to sell by a strict deadline, meaning grocery stores don’t need to discount to move inventory.”

The Indiana Farm Bureau looked at the supermarket prices of ground beef, cheese, hamburger buns, pork chops, chicken breasts, pork and beans, potato salad, strawberries, chips, ice cream, cookies and lemonade. All are more costly at grocery stores than last year except for cheese and pork chops, which cost about the same.

Cookies cost 17% more, chips 15% more, ground beef 12% more and chicken breast 5% more.

Items like ice cream, strawberries, pork and beans, hamburger buns, lemonade and potato salad cost more than the national average in Indiana while chocolate chip cookies, chicken breasts and chips cost less than the national average.

The survey of grocery prices was conducted by volunteer shoppers across the state in early June. But supermarkets often slash prices, sometimes as loss leaders, for one of the biggest grilling days of the year.

“This survey was conducted before many stores offer Fourth of July sales, so if you go to the grocery store now you are likely to see slightly reduced prices than what this market basket shows,” Davis said.

While food prices have risen, so have farmers' input prices as a result of drought that's driven up feeding costs for livestock.

Only 14 cents of every retail food dollar goes to farmers, with the rest being divided up for food processing, packaging, transportation, wholesale, retail and food service preparation. An Indiana farmer's share of the average $69.47 market basket comes out to less than $10.

“Like consumers, farmers are price takers, not price makers,” said Isabella Chism, INFB 2nd vice president. “While food prices are increasing, the amount farmers are being paid doesn’t cover the sharp increase in their input expense. When our crops or animals are ready to sell, we have to sell at the current commodity price. This year’s summer cookout market basket reflects what Hoosiers are seeing when they go to their local grocery stores. Farmers are consumers too, and we experience the price increase at the grocery store as well as on the farm.”